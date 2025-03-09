Reports of Syrian security forces and allied militias killing 340 Alawite civilians should come as a shock, but certainly not as a surprise. Many political analysts had long predicted that the West’s quiet legitimisation of Ahmed al-Sharaa—after years of posturing against him—would only embolden further violence.

This is a man who, lest we forget, was once a CIA asset, propped up with the support of Western and Israeli interests. His gradual reintegration into diplomatic circles, the orchestrated positive media coverage, and the carefully staged leadership meetings were all part of a calculated effort to rehabilitate his image. The result? A rebranded leader, still as ruthless as ever, now operating with an implicit nod of approval from those who once claimed to oppose him.

The silence from Western capitals now is deafening. No condemnation, no demands for accountability—just the usual selective outrage that conveniently aligns with geopolitical interests. The same governments that once drummed up support for regime change in Syria are now unbothered as civilians, including those from Alawite sect, fall victim to state-sanctioned brutality.

Meanwhile, Israel’s increasing grip over Syrian territory is no longer a matter of speculation but an observable fact. With each passing day, more occupied Syrian land falls under its control—unchallenged, unopposed, and largely ignored. If nothing else, this should serve as a reminder of how international politics operates: violence is condemned only when it is politically expedient, and territorial encroachments are acceptable so long as they serve the right interests.