Asad Qaiser demands PM’s resignation, calls for fair elections

Web Desk
12:29 PM | March 09, 2025
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has demanded the resignation of the prime minister, citing the deteriorating law and order situation in the country.

Qaiser urged the government to conduct immediate, free, and fair elections. He also announced that PTI would meet with allied parties this week to formulate a comprehensive national agenda, which will be presented to the public to mobilize support.

Additionally, he called for the withdrawal of FIRs against PTI workers and the release of those detained.

Speaking to the media, Qaiser clarified that PTI had not made any decision regarding a protest outside Adiala Jail. However, he revealed that a detailed action plan would be announced next week in coordination with opposition parties. A protest strategy is also being discussed in collaboration with the grand alliance.

