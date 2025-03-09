ATC awards death sentence to man for murder, ransom kidnapping

Rawalpindi - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Saturday convicted two men for kidnapping a man and killing him in the limits of Fateh Jang police station on December 1, 2021.

ATC-I Judge Amjad Ali Shah convicted Ateeq Khan and sentenced him to death for murder and to life imprisonment for kidnapping for ransom. The convict was also handed down seven years jail for concealing the dead body.

The second convict Yasir Ali got life imprisonment both for murder and ransom kidnapping. He will also serve three year in jail for concealing the facts of the case.

It was on December 1, 2021 Ahsan Ali complained to the police that his younger brother Muhammad Faisal aged 21 left his house on November 30 at about 8pm and did not return after that. He said he and his brother both run poultry farms and suspected that some unknown men had kidnapped his younger brother.

The Fateh Jang police booked unknown men for kidnapping Faisal. Later, the investigation revealed that the two arrested men demanded heavy ransom from Ahsan for release of Faisal. The police added the section of ransom kidnapping in the case.

It was on December 8, the police added murder charges after dead body of Faisal was recovered.