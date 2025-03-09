Attaullah Tarar lashes out at PTI in Gujranwala public rally

GHAKHAR - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reaped what it had sown into society over the years and that is nothing less than chaos, hatred, and division.

“The PTI sowed discord among families and friends and incited hatred among the people, but today their own party has split into ten factions,” said the minister while addressing a public gathering in Gujranwala after inaugurating development schemes. “Today, Bushra Bibi, Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Sher Afzal Marwat and Junaid Akbar have their own groups within the party,” he added. Those who divided the nation have now seen their own party shattered into pieces, he said while calling out the PTI for pursuing politics with ill intentions, driven by greed for power and wealth. He said that politics is about service, while those who engaged in politics of hatred, division, plundering and corruption are now becoming irrelevant. “No one even mentions their names anymore,” he added. “I have always said that we have May 28 in our credit when the country’s defense was made impregnable, while they are the ones who did May 9,” he said, highlighting a stark difference between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PTI.

“This is a major difference between you and us, and it will remain forever,” he emphasized. He said the PTI’s founder brought a bad name to the country by committing embezzlement of 190 million pounds. The scandal was reported by international media, stating that Pakistan’s former prime minister had stolen 190 million pounds from the nation. “This is tit for tat, as he conspired against a patriotic leader, Nawaz Sharif, who is the founder of modern Pakistan, laid a network of motorways, and ended the electricity crisis,” he said, adding that today his brother Shehbaz Sharif is taking Pakistan to new heights, and his daughter Maryam Nawaz has brought a revolution of development and prosperity in Punjab. “It is a blessing of the Almighty that He has always chosen the PML-N to steer the country out of crises,” he said, highlighting the acknowledgment from international financial institutions regarding the national economy’s improvement. He said the economic indicators are truly positive today under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Inflation has come down to 1.5 percent, the interest rate has been reduced to 12 percent, and the Pakistan Stock Exchange has been breaking records every other day. The party of Nawaz Sharif has not only saved the country from default but also stabilized the economy and set it on the path of growth, he said, crediting the PM Shehbaz-led government’s relentless efforts and teamwork.

On the other hand, he said, the PTI founder poisoned the minds of the youth, incited violence, and fostered division through social media.

He also criticized the PTI for running malicious campaigns on social media. “We are proud of our soldiers who sacrifice their lives every day for safeguarding the nation,” he remarked. Referring to the speculations made about the economy and the country’s future one year ago, he lashed out at the PTI for contributing to economic instability and the country’s bankruptcy.

“They wrote a letter to the IMF to disrupt its bailout program,” he remarked.

“This was the group of Pinki, Gogi, and Kaptan who looted the country miserably,” he noted. He pointed out their diminishing reputation among the masses and the spike in the PML-N’s popularity, saying that his party’s leadership had received an overwhelming response in its public gatherings in Narowal and DI Khan. He expressed gratitude to the people of Gujranwala for responding to every call of the PML-N in a befitting manner. “This region has a political history, and I proudly say that their enthusiasm and support for the PML-N have been second to none,” he said. He stated that development work is in full swing across the country as the people entrust the government with their responsibilities. He also spoke about the development work in Gakhar and said that work on an eight-kilometer-long road starting from Pir Kot would now begin.

“In the coming years, a network of development projects will be spread across this constituency,” he added.