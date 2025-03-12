Attock Refinery celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

Islamabad - Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8, 2025, at ARL Millar Park, Morgah, Rawalpindi, with Mrs. Nabila Adil Khattak, as the Chief Guest. Women from ARL, Attock Gen Limited, National Cleaner Production Center, and Attock Sahara Foundation participated. Aligned with the 2025 theme, ‘Accelerate Action’, the event highlighted the need for swift progress in gender equality across education, employment, and leadership. ARL remains committed to fostering gender diversity, actively hiring and supporting women in all roles, including technical fields in line with its Gender Diversity and Protection Against Harassment Policies. The event included sharing of success stories, followed by distribution of souvenirs to the participants.