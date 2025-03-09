Attock residents urge authorities to take notice of glitch in online system for driving permit application

ATTOCK - People who apply online for a driving learner permit and also deposit the required fee through their mobile account often do not get their record with the traffic police. Due to which they have to face a lot of inconvenience as the traffic police does not have a solution to this problem. In such a situation, when record is not found in Traffic Office, the individual faces pillar to post situation as the system does not allow them to do so. People have to visit traffic police office for months but no one listens to them and the traffic police officers say that they had sent their problem to Lahore office and the reply is still awaited. People who came to the traffic police office in this regard, including Hafiz Kaleemullah Sabir and others, told The Nation that they had been facing this problem for the past several months but no one was listening to them. A young boy who had come from Hazro told The Nation that he had been facing this problem since July last year and had visited this office many a times but to no avail. He said that the District Police Officer Attock should take notice of it. He further said that if the online system is not working properly, then the public should be clearly informed that people should not submit online applications.

An officer of the Attock Traffic Police, on condition of anonymity, said that there is a problem in the system and we cannot fix it.

He said that it is better that people do not submit online applications so that they do not have to face these problems.

This scribe tried to contact PRO Attock police for his comments but he was not available.

