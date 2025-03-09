CDTL confirms seized medicines in Karachi warehouse were fake

The Central Drug Testing Lab (CDTL) Karachi has confirmed that the medicines seized from a Korangi warehouse were fake and illegal.

According to sources, the confiscated stock was not registered with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and lacked manufacturer details. The medicines, worth Rs. 10 billion, were seized by customs officials on February 26 and included painkillers and capsules from seven different brands.

DRAP sources revealed that the seized medicines were of Indian origin, and further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad has intensified its crackdown on counterfeit medicines. Two suspects have been arrested for selling fake and unregistered drugs, including one from a medical store in Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad.

Authorities continue to take action against illegal pharmaceuticals to curb the spread of counterfeit medicines in the country.