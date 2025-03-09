Chief commissioner reviews price control measures

ISLAMABAD - A meeting was held via Zoom under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, to ensure the provision of essential commodities at affordable prices during the holy month of Ramadan.

The meeting was attended by CDA Member Administration Talat Mahmood, Member Engineering Nafasat Raza, Member Planning, and senior officers of the district administration.

During the meeting, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad was briefed on the prices of essential commodities at Ramadan Bazaars and stalls established under the Ramadan Relief Package. The briefing highlighted that ample supplies of ghee, sugar, flour, rice, and other essential items are being ensured throughout Ramadan Bazaars.

It was also apprised during the briefing that ghee is being sold at a reduced price of Rs30 per kilogram and chicken at Rs15 per kilogram. Similarly, a reduction of Rs15 per dozen has been recorded in the official price of eggs in the bazars.

Strict actions have been taken against overcharging and profiteering during Ramadan. So far, 117 individuals have been arrested, and fines have been imposed on several others.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, directed Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates to ensure the availability of essential commodities and their sale at official prices in their respective areas. He instructed the relevant officers to remain present in the discount markets and bazaars and to address public complaints promptly.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad made it clear that no compromise will be made on the quality and affordable prices of essential commodities in the Ramadan Bazaars and stalls. He emphasized that the availability of goods in sufficient quantities and their sale at official prices must be ensured at all costs during the Ramadan discount markets.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad also directed that price lists of essential commodities be displayed prominently to provide transparent information to the public. Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad stressed that strict actions against overcharging and profiteering will continue to ensure relief for the public during Ramadan.