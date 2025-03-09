Chief executive of Murree Brewery hosts Iftar dinner

RAWALPINDI - Federal Parliamentary Secretary and CEO of Murree Brewery, Isphanyar M. Bhandara hosted an Iftar dinner at Golf Club Marquee, bringing together a large number of guests to observe the spirit of Ramazan.

Speaking on the occasion, Isphanyar Bhandara highlighted the significance of Ramazan as a month of reflection, patience, and generosity. He emphasized that this sacred month teaches the values of self-discipline, compassion, and caring for others, reinforcing the spirit of unity and goodwill among people.

Bhandara extended his best wishes to all attendees and expressed his hope that the blessings of Ramazan would bring peace, prosperity, and harmony to the nation.