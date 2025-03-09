China eyes 5 percent growth despite trade war

Beijing - China has set an annual growth target of around five percent, vowing to make domestic demand its main economic driver as an escalating trade war with the United States hit Beijing’s exports.

Beijing also announced a rare hike in fiscal funding, allowing its budget deficit to reach four percent this year as it battles stuttering employment for young people, stubbornly low consumer demand and a persistent property sector debt crisis. The headline growth figure announced by Premier Li Qiang at an annual Communist Party conclave was broadly in line with an AFP survey of analysts, though experts say it is ambitious considering the scale of the country’s economic challenges.

Under the plans, some 12 million new jobs will be created in Chinese cities as Beijing pushes for two percent inflation this year.

A government work report vowed to make domestic demand the “main engine and anchor” of growth, adding that Beijing should “move faster to address inadequate domestic demand, particularly insufficient consumption”.

And in a rare move, Li said China would hike its fiscal deficit by one percentage point, something that analysts have said will give Beijing more latitude to tackle its economic slowdown.

Dylan Loh, an assistant professor at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, said Beijing’s growth target would be “tough but possible”.

He said low consumption was a “confidence issue”, adding that “if people are, in their own calculations, worried about spending -- especially on big-ticket items -- it is far harder to address”. Major Asian markets traded up on Wednesday, reversing their losses a day after US President Donald Trump went ahead with imposing more blanket tariffs on Chinese imports following a similar move last month. US tariffs are expected to hit hundreds of billions of dollars in total trade between the world’s two largest economies.

“Internationally, changes unseen in a century are unfolding across the world at a faster pace,” the government work report said.

“Unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise,” it warned.