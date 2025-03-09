CM Maryam Nawaz orders implementation of RS37,000 minimum wage in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday directed authorities to enforce the minimum wage across the province.

Presiding over a meeting attended by Labour Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar and other officials, she set the minimum monthly wage for workers at Rs37,000.

She also called for a plan to establish labour colonies and ordered the revamping of social security hospitals. Additionally, Wellness Centers for pre-scanning will be set up in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

The meeting approved the construction of a 200-bed Rehmatul Alamin Cardiology Center on Lahore Defense Road and a 50-bed Social Security Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

Maryam Nawaz further directed amendments to labour laws to enhance worker welfare.

She emphasized that labourers are “friends of Allah” and reaffirmed her commitment to making Punjab a model province for worker rights. She stressed the government's responsibility to ensure fair wages, healthcare, employment opportunities, and housing for workers.