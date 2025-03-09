Sunday, March 09, 2025
Court rules Dua Zahra and Zaheer’s marriage legally valid

Web Desk
11:37 AM | March 09, 2025
National

A local court has ruled that the marriage of Dua Zahra and Zaheer Ahmed is legally valid, dismissing the plea seeking its annulment.

The verdict was announced by the East Karachi Magistrate’s court, which rejected the request to declare the Nikah certificate fake. The court stated that annulment should be pursued through the appropriate legal forum.

Earlier, in compliance with a court order, Dua Zahra had been placed in her parents' custody. The case has been a subject of legal and public debate, with various court proceedings examining the circumstances surrounding her marriage.

Web Desk

National

