Crackdown against unhealthy food continues

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority continues its crackdown against those endangering public health. On directives of DG Food Authority Asim Javed, food safety teams conducted raids on Multan Road and Sundar Estate, seizing and disposing off 1,500 kg of fungus-infested pickles and 470 kg of unsafe food colors and flavors. During the operation, production at a ghee and oil unit was halted, while a fine of Rs. 200,000 was imposed on a pickle production unit. The PFA DG said that the ghee sample failed quality tests due to high acid content, leading to the unit’s closure. Violations of previous warnings were observed including poor hygiene conditions, use of expired loose colors, pest infestations, lack of records and food items stored directly on the floor. DG Asim Javed emphasized that strict action will be taken against those deceiving the public in the name of food products. He urged food business operators to comply with prescribed regulations and called on the public to report such violations to Punjab Food Authority helpline 1223. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that there is a need to implement minimum loss options to achieve desired goals. He said this while presiding over a meeting at the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) headquarters here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed wheat stock of the PASSCO (quantity and quality), costing of current wheat stock indigenous and imported besides progress on liquidation/winding of the PASSCO etc.He said: “Ensuring food security is always among the priorities of the government.”A commodities wing could be formed, the minister said and directed the authorities to work in this regard. He said there was need to implement viable options for maintaining strategic reserves.Rana Tanveer said that new wheat production would arrive in almost next two weeks and if there would be no shortage then various options like export and others could be seen.Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, PASSCO Managing Director Sarfaraz Durrani, GM Field Waqas Alam, GM HR Najam ul Masood, GM Finance Muhammad Qadeer attended the meeting.