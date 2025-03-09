Sunday, March 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DG Khan Police claim major terror attack thwarted

DG Khan Police claim major terror attack thwarted
Our Staff Reporter
March 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  Dera Ghazi Khan Police on Saturday claimed to have thwarted another major attack by Khawarji terrorists on Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border check post Lakhani this week.

A Punjab police spokesperson claimed that that at least 15 to 20 Khawarji terrorists suddenly attacked the border post Lakhani at the time of Sehri. They attacked the check post in the form of small groups from all sides. The terrorists used rocket launchers and heavy weapons in the attack. Due to the alertness of the police personnel, the terrorists were identified from a distance using thermal image cameras. The police personnel promptly retaliated by firing machine guns and mortars. Due to the vigorous retaliatory action, the Khawarji terrorists failed to reach the check post and retreated.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1741416978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025