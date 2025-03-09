DG Khan Police claim major terror attack thwarted

LAHORE - Dera Ghazi Khan Police on Saturday claimed to have thwarted another major attack by Khawarji terrorists on Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border check post Lakhani this week.

A Punjab police spokesperson claimed that that at least 15 to 20 Khawarji terrorists suddenly attacked the border post Lakhani at the time of Sehri. They attacked the check post in the form of small groups from all sides. The terrorists used rocket launchers and heavy weapons in the attack. Due to the alertness of the police personnel, the terrorists were identified from a distance using thermal image cameras. The police personnel promptly retaliated by firing machine guns and mortars. Due to the vigorous retaliatory action, the Khawarji terrorists failed to reach the check post and retreated.