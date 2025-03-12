Empowered to Rise

On October 9, 2012, a van full of schoolgirls made its way through Swat’s narrow roads when gunmen stormed in. One peered inside and demanded, “Who is Malala?” A 15-year-old girl raised her voice — “I am Malala.” A single, fearless reply in the face of terror. A bullet followed, but so did history. From a remote valley in Pakistan, her defiance would echo across continents, turning a schoolgirl into a global symbol of resistance.

In the so-called world that claims progress, woman still faces an uphill battle — whether reaching Karakoram’s summits, shaping policies, or managing a home. Strange it is, even while women break new ground, the fight for recognition, respect, and equality is still there. Wage gaps persist, leadership remains exclusive, and deep-rooted biases still dictate a woman’s worth.

I love hiking and it is more than a pastime as it reminds that obstacles can be overcome. The first few steps on a steep trail feel impossible, but with perseverance, what once seemed insurmountable becomes part of the journey. Isn’t that what women do every day? Whether leading businesses, pushing boundaries in science, or fighting for their rights, they are constantly forging ahead, one challenge at a time.

Shakespeare’s heroines — Portia and Viola — refused to be confined by their time, just as Serena and Venus Williams redefined tennis and Bismah Maroof and her teammates in Pakistan’s women’s cricket defy cultural blocks to compete on the global stage. Today’s women embody that same spirit, proving that strength is not just physical but rooted in courage, intelligence, and relentless perseverance.

This year, International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025 carries the theme “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” It marks 30 years since the Beijing Declaration, a global commitment to advancing women’s rights. Yet, even as we celebrate progress, reality tells a different story — evolution is neither uniform nor guaranteed.

The numbers paint a stark reality. Globally, women constitute only 25% of the technology workforce, with a mere 28% holding top positions in tech, according to the World Economic Forum. In Pakistan, the situation is particularly concerning: women make up approximately 22.63% of the labor force, with a significant portion engaged in agriculture and informal sectors. Meanwhile, we rank among the lowest in the Global Gender Gap Index, facing steep blockades in legal rights, economic participation, and education.

For every woman breaking barriers, other struggles to be heard. We celebrate Samina Baig, who scaled the world’s highest peaks, Ayesha Farooq, who shattered stereotypes as Pakistan’s first female fighter pilot, and Malala Yousafzai, who continues to fight for education. But we must also remember Mukhtaran Mai, who refused to stay silent after a brutal gang rape, Zainab Ansari, whose tragic death exposed society’s failures, and Qandeel Baloch, who was silenced in the name of honor.

Yet, history offers hope. Fatima Jinnah stood beside Quaid-i-Azam in the struggle for independence, Benazir Bhutto fought against oppressive regimes, and Dr. Ruth Pfau dedicated her life to eradicating leprosy in Pakistan.

But success stories alone cannot erase deep-seated injustices. True equality cannot be achieved without the active involvement of men. From workplaces to homes, male allies must champion policies that uplift, rather than suppress, women. At the same time, International Women’s Day must not be reduced to symbolic gestures. It is not a trend or a token celebration — it is a call to action.

History has shown that justice is never automatic — it must be demanded, secured, and institutionalized. The fight for gender equality is not confined to a single day. It must be a daily struggle for equal pay, safe workplaces, and the right to live free from fear.

A newborn girl must not inherit a world where her worth is questioned. Every girl born today is a promise— a symbol of hope for a future where she is free to dream, to grow, and to shape her destiny. She deserves a world that does not measure her by gender but by her ambition, her talent, and her determination.

Unfortunately, girls still face three major challenges —educational inequality, gender-based violence, and digital harassment. Global initiatives like the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 5 (Gender Equality) and the Malala Fund have made strides, but the fight is far from over. The All-Pakistan Women’s Association (APWA), established in 1949, has also played a significant role in promoting the social and economic welfare of women.

In modern times, social media has been both a weapon and a shield — offering women a platform to amplify their voices, yet exposing them to pestering, cyberbullying, and exploitation. Disparities between urban and rural women are pronounced. Similarly, the gap between affluent and poor women is significant where impoverished women often struggle to meet basic needs.

The contrast between working women and housewives also highlights societal expectations and value systems. But it is time we recognize and respect the diverse roles women choose or are compelled to take for genuine gender equality.

Can we truly honor the women we proudly profess as mothers, sisters, and daughters if we refuse to recognize them as stakeholders and shareholders in all spheres of life? Pakistan — loud in its proclamations —has yet to craft its own Women’s Day slogan, despite Islam affirming women’s dignity and our Constitution enshrining their rights.

Tailpiece: My friend’s 6-year-old daughter once taught me a lesson — As she tried to speak, she was sunk out by louder voices, dismissed before she could finish. “Don’t talk over me,” she finally said, reclaiming her space. My hope hasn’t wavered — because voices like her’s refuse to fade.

Dr. tabassum naz

–The writer is Director of National Curriculum Council at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Islamabad, and can be reached at tabassum1st@yahoo.com