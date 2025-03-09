Empowering women key to sustainable future: Romina Khurshid

ISLAMABAD - Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam, on Saturday said empowering women is vital for a sustainable and green future, stressing their role in tackling environmental challenges and fostering sustainability.

In her message on International Women’s Day, she emphasised that while women are disproportionately affected by climate change, they are also powerful agents of change. She called for stronger policies to support their leadership in sustainability efforts.

International Women’s Day, observed every year on March 8, recognises women’s achievements and promotes their rights. With the theme “Accelerate Action,” this year’s focus was on expediting gender equality through policies that strengthen women’s access to education, employment, and leadership, benefiting society and the environment.

“I am proud to reflect on the vital contributions women make in the fight against climate change, both in Pakistan and across the globe,” she stated.

Romina noted that despite the challenges, women are leading efforts to find solutions, advocate for policy changes, and transform their communities into more resilient and sustainable places.

She expressed pride in being part of a government that acknowledges the role of women in climate action and is committed to empowering them to drive change. “Women’s leadership in climate resilience and sustainable development is vital for achieving our climate goals,” she added.

Romina highlighted that in Pakistan, women are playing an essential role in climate adaptation and mitigation. She noted that women manage community resources, advocate for policies addressing their needs, and develop innovative environmental solutions. Rural women, she added, lead water conservation efforts, promote efficient water management, and create sustainable livelihoods that are both environmentally and economically beneficial.

She stressed the need to amplify women’s voices in climate discussions, stressing the importance of integrating their expertise into all stages of policy development. The government, she said, is committed to ensuring women’s perspectives in decision-making, introducing policies that address gendered climate impacts and promote equal opportunities in the sector.

At the national level, Romina stated, the government focuses on incorporating gender-responsive approaches into climate change strategies and programmes. This includes prioritising women’s participation in climate governance and enhancing access to climate finance and resources for women-led initiatives. Through programmes like the Women’s Empowerment in Climate Change Adaptation Programme, Pakistan equips women with the tools, skills, and resources they need to lead climate action in their communities.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Climate Change collaborates with international organisations and local partners to ensure women are at the forefront of climate resilience and sustainability efforts. Women’s contributions to climate change adaptation and mitigation extend beyond their communities to the global stage.

Romina acknowledged that globally, women are emerging as leaders in the fight for a sustainable future. Whether through the efforts of Indigenous women protecting forests or young activists demanding climate justice, women’s voices and leadership are essential in shaping a just, equitable, and sustainable future for all.

As the climate crisis continues, she emphasised the need to recognise women’s valuable contributions and actively eliminate barriers preventing their full participation in climate action. This includes addressing challenges such as access to education, healthcare, and economic resources, as well as ensuring women’s safety from violence and discrimination. Gender equality is integral to climate justice, and achieving one cannot be done without the other.

On this International Women’s Day, Romina called for a renewed commitment to gender equality in climate action. She urged that women be given the tools and support they need to lead in building a sustainable, resilient, and equitable world. “In Pakistan and across the globe, the future of our planet depends on the leadership, innovation, and determination of women. Together, we can create a future where women are not just survivors of climate change but leaders of the climate movement,” she said.

Romina expressed deep gratitude and admiration to the women of Pakistan and the world for their unwavering commitment to climate action.

“Your strength, resilience, and leadership form the foundation of a brighter, more sustainable future. On this International Women’s Day, we celebrate you, and we stand with you in our shared mission to address the climate crisis,” she added.

She further stated that empowering women in the Global South, especially through education, access to resources, and leadership roles, can enhance both mitigation and adaptation efforts, fostering stronger, more resilient communities.