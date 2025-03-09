Sunday, March 09, 2025
Exhibition of Islamic calligraphy opens at Coopera Art Gallery

NEWS WIRE
March 09, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE  -  An inspiring exhibition of Islamic calligraphy opened at Coopera Art Gallery in celebration  of Ramazan. The gallery walls showcased over four dozen vibrant paintings by 15 talented female calligraphers, reflecting their deep spiritual connection through art. The exhibition will continue till March 10.The participating calligraphers are Amna Akbar, Amna Rasool, Afifa Jabeen, Areej Yousa, Khadija  Iqbal, Kashaf Noor, Kashaf Qamar, Mahnoor A. Razzaq, Mahnoor Jamshed, Mehwish Tariq, Monaim Arif, Saima Akram, Summaya Maroof, Summra Hussain, and Tayyaba Arshad.

