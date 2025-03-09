I am writing to highlight a growing concern regarding the trend of family blogging on social media platforms in Pakistan. Over the past few years, many families have taken to sharing their personal lives, milestones, and daily activities online. While this may seem harmless at first glance, there are numerous social and psychological implications for both the family members involved and the wider public.

First and foremost, children are increasingly becoming the subject of online content without the ability to consent. This raises significant privacy concerns, as their personal lives are exposed to millions of strangers. The long-term impact on their mental well-being and sense of privacy is often overlooked. Furthermore, family bloggers may inadvertently create unrealistic lifestyle expectations, leading to feelings of inadequacy and comparison among viewers, especially young people.

Additionally, the commercialisation of family blogs often distorts the true essence of family life. The pressure to create content that garners likes, shares, and views can drive families to exaggerate or fabricate aspects of their lives for social media. This could lead to an increase in materialism, shallow values, and unhealthy societal norms.

I urge the government and social media platforms to implement stricter guidelines regarding the exposure of children and sensitive content. While social media is a powerful tool for connection, it should not come at the cost of our children’s privacy and mental health.

MALAIKA AWAIS,

Lahore.