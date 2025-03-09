Sunday, March 09, 2025
Fazlur Rehman mourns Maulana Hamidul Haq’s death

Web Desk
8:49 PM | March 09, 2025
National

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed deep sorrow over the fatal suicide attack on Darul Uloom Haqqania, which claimed the life of Maulana Hamidul Haq.

Speaking at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, he stated that the attack felt personal, as he shared longstanding memories with the deceased scholar.

“Today, those associated with Darul Uloom Haqqania are in mourning. After Maulana Samiul Haq, his son Maulana Hamidul Haq has also been martyred. This is nothing but terrorism,” he said.

Fazlur Rehman described the news of Maulana Hamidul Haq’s death as shocking and difficult to accept. “When I heard it, his image remained fixed in my mind,” he added.

He further remarked that the attack felt like an assault on his own home and seminary. Additionally, he cautioned state authorities against any potential operation targeting the institution.

