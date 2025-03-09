Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan’s brother shot dead in Swabi

Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan’s elder brother, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, was in Swabi’s Ahad Khan village, police confirmed on Sunday.

According to authorities, the incident occurred when a dispute broke out at the residence of Shakeel Ahmad Khan’s neighbor. The suspect, identified as Kamran, allegedly shot and killed his own father. When Shakeel Ahmad Khan attempted to intervene, he was also fatally shot.

Swabi DPO Muhammad Azhar stated that the suspect is a drug addict and mentally unstable. Authorities have assured that an investigation is underway and that the suspect will be arrested soon.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the chief secretary contacted Mushtaq Ahmad Khan to extend their condolences. The chief minister assured the former senator that the culprit would be apprehended and given a “fitting punishment.”