Four killed in clash between two groups

Mardan - Four people, including a man and his two sons, were killed, while three others were injured in a clash between two groups at Qasim Toru Mara, within the limits of the Toru Police Station, according to police and local sources.

Sources added that two rival armed groups exchanged fire in the Toru Qasim area. As a result, the slain man and his two sons belonged to one group, while the fourth deceased individual was from the other group.

The deceased were later identified as Mirza Khan, Jamal Shah, Zahir Shah, and Sabaz Ali. The injured were identified as Muhammad Owais, Ebadullah, and Khaista Rehman.

Upon receiving the report of the incident, a Rescue 1122 team arrived at the scene and transported the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

Police have registered the first information report (FIR) on one side, based on a complaint from Ebadullah against Ishfaq, Ruhullah, Owais, Gohar, and Sikandar. On the other side, the police have registered a case based on a complaint from the wife of Humayun against Asif, Sabaz Ali, and Jamal Shah, and investigations have begun.