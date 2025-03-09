Gold price dips by Rs1,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs306,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs307,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs858 to Rs262,345 from Rs263,203 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up by Rs787 to Rs240,491 from Rs241,278. The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs12 to Rs3,388 and that of ten grams went down by Rs10 to Rs2,904. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 to $2,910 from $2,921 whereas the prices of silver in international market declined by $0.15 to $32.50, the Association reported.