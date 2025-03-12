Google Pakistan empowers women through digital skills initiatives

ISLAMABAD - In celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD), Google Pakistan hosted “HERstory: Google IWD 2025”, a webinar highlighting the achievements of women in Pakistan’s digital economy. The event was attended by Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja. Aligned with IWD’s 2025 theme, “Accelerate Action,” the discussion focused on empowering women in the digital economy through education, mentorship, and access to tech tools. The session also featured a panel of three inspiring women who have either benefitted from Google’s digital skilling initiatives and in turn actively driving programs to foster career advancement for Pakistani women, or using their platform to amplify female voices in the country.

“Pakistan is not just bridging the gender gap in technology — we are redefining the future of women in the digital economy. Our young women have consistently excelled on merit, ranking among the top achievers in education and emerging as leaders in tech. Through initiatives like the laptop scheme, we have empowered thousands of female students with the tools they need to thrive in a digital world. From AI to cybersecurity, women are not just participants but pioneers, breaking barriers and driving the next wave of innovation. Our commitment is clear: no woman should be left behind in the tech revolution. Together, with industry leaders like Google, we are building a future where women don’t just participate in technology — they lead it,” said Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

Farhan Qureshi, Google’s Country Director for Pakistan, added, ”At Google, we believe in the power of technology to transform lives, and we’re committed to building a “Future Forward Pakistan’ where everyone can reach their full potential in the digital economy. With Pakistan being the third-largest freelance economy in the world and a rapidly growing digital talent pool, we are encouraged by the enthusiasm in digital skills, especially through the active participation of women across our programs. Through initiatives like Digital Safar, Google Career Certificates, and our Google Developer Groups, we will continue to equip all Pakistanis with the skills, opportunities, and networks to succeed in the global economy.”