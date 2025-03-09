Sunday, March 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gujrat DC chairs anti-dengue meeting

NEWS WIRE
March 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

GUJRAT  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safdar Hussain Virk chaired a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee to review ongoing anti-dengue measures.

The meeting was attended by officials from all relevant departments, where a detailed review of dengue prevention efforts was conducted. The deputy commissioner directed authorities to strengthen precautionary measures ahead of the upcoming season.

The deputy commissioner instructed the Health Department, Municipal Corporation, and other agencies to intensify efforts in eliminating dengue larvae, monitoring hotspots, and enhancing public awareness campaigns. Emphasising the importance of cleanliness in homes, offices, and public places, he stressed that public cooperation is crucial in controlling dengue. CEO Health, Dr Zakir Ali Rana, briefed the meeting on ongoing surveillance and daily reporting by anti-dengue teams. The DC warned that negligence would not be tolerated, directing officials to ensure all preventive measures are effectively implemented. At the conclusion of the meeting, relevant departments were issued directives to further improve performance in combating dengue.

Govt taking steps to empower women in every field: CM Bugti

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1741416978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025