Hidden Threats

The recent arrests of 10 terrorists in Punjab, following a series of counterterrorism operations, serve as a stark reminder that extremist elements are not confined to any one region of Pakistan. While terrorism is often stereotypically linked to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or external infiltration from Afghanistan and India, incidents like these highlight the uncomfortable reality that the threat is far more widespread.

Punjab and Sindh, long considered economic and political strongholds, are not immune to the menace of radicalisation. The presence of extremist networks within these provinces indicates a homegrown problem—one that cannot be ignored. Some seminaries, operating under the guise of religious education, have become breeding grounds for such elements, fostering ideologies that threaten national security. Addressing this issue requires a firm and sustained approach, not just from law enforcement but from policymakers and civil society as well.

The government’s recent crackdown is a welcome step, but it must not be a one-off effort. Systematic, intelligence-driven operations must continue to root out all extremist networks, regardless of where they operate or who backs them. At the same time, there must be a parallel strategy to regulate and reform institutions that have been linked to radicalisation.

Pakistan’s fight against terrorism cannot be limited to its border regions or isolated incidents. The enemy within is just as dangerous as the one outside, and it is only through consistent, across-the-board action that the country can hope to achieve lasting peace and stability.