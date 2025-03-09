Sunday, March 09, 2025
Illegal foreigners, Afghan nationals to leave Pakistan by March 31

Interior ministry notes strict action to be taken from April 1

MATEEN HAIDER
March 09, 2025
Islamabad  -  The federal government has decided to take strict action against illegally residing foreigners and Afghans in Pakistan after March 31, 2025

This decision was made after Afghan nationals were found directly involved in the increasing acts of terrorism in Pakistan.

Security sources made it clear that there will be no extension in the deadline for the repatriation of illegal foreigners from the country.

The government has given the deadline for illegally residing foreigners and Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave Pakistan is March 31.

After the set date, legal action will be taken against illegally residing foreigners including Afghan citizens.

Sources made it clear that such aliens will be arrested and deported by authorities.  All Afghan citizens residing in Pakistan have been given clear instructions to return to Afghanistan with dignity.  On March 4, 2025, 16 terrorists of the militant group Fitna Al-Khawarij were eliminated in the Bannu Cantt suicide attacks. The killed militants included Afghan terrorists, and the planning of this attack was made in Afghanistan.

It is important to note that, as per the Ministry of Interior’s instructions “illegally residing foreigners and Afghan Citizen Card holders must voluntarily leave Pakistan by March 31”. The Interior Ministry made it clear that from April 1, the process of deporting all illegally residing foreigners will begin.

