India outclass New Zealand to lift third ICC Champions Trophy

Unbeaten India reaffirmed their dominance in world cricket as they outclassed New Zealand by four wickets in the grand finale of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, securing their third title in style.

Chasing a competitive 252-run target, India displayed composure and class, led by captain Rohit Sharma’s masterful 76 off 83 balls. The veteran opener laid a solid foundation, anchoring the innings with well-timed strokes and calculated aggression. Despite a minor middle-order stutter, KL Rahul’s unbeaten 34 off 33 balls ensured India’s comfortable march to victory, crossing the finish line with six wickets down in 49 overs.

Shubman Gill (31) and Shreyas Iyer (48) played crucial supporting roles, while Axar Patel (29) and Hardik Pandya (18) contributed valuable runs under pressure. For New Zealand, Mitchell Santner (2-46) and Michael Bracewell (2-28) tried to turn the tide, but India’s batting depth proved too strong.

Earlier, New Zealand, after being put into bat, posted 251/7 in 50 overs, with Daryl Mitchell’s gritty 63 off 101 balls standing out as the backbone of their innings. Michael Bracewell’s explosive 53 off 40 balls* in the death overs lifted the Kiwis to a fighting total, while Rachin Ravindra (37) and Glenn Phillips (34) provided useful contributions.

India’s bowling attack, spearheaded by Varun Chakravarthy (2-45) and Kuldeep Yadav (2-40), applied consistent pressure. Ravindra Jadeja (1-30) and Mohammed Shami (1-74) also chipped in, ensuring the Kiwis never gained full control of the contest.

With this victory, India completed the tournament unbeaten, solidifying their status as one of the most formidable teams in world cricket. Rohit Sharma’s leadership and the team’s all-round performance proved decisive in yet another ICC title triumph, marking a historic night for Indian cricket.

SCORES IN BRIEF: INDIA 254/6 in 49 overs (Rohit Sharma 76, Shreyas Iyer 48, KL Rahul 34*; Mitchell Santner 2-46, Michael Bracewell 2-28) beat NEW ZEALAND 251/7 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 63, Michael Bracewell 53*, Rachin Ravindra 37; Kuldeep Yadav 2-40, Varun Chakravarthy 2-45) by 4 wickets.