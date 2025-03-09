India target third Champions Trophy crown as Kiwis eye redemption in final

LAHORE - A high-stakes battle awaits as India and New Zealand lock horns in the grand finale of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday. With history, pride, and redemption on the line, the Men in Blue aim for a record-extending third title, while the Black Caps seek to avenge past defeats and reclaim glory on cricket’s grand stage.

Both teams have navigated contrasting yet compelling paths to the final. India stamped their authority in the group stage with a 44-run victory over New Zealand before edging out reigning ODI world champions Australia by four wickets in a tense semifinal.

New Zealand, meanwhile, opened their campaign with a statement win over defending champions and hosts Pakistan in Karachi, secured another triumph against Bangladesh, and then delivered a commanding 50-run victory over South Africa in the semifinal to set up a highly anticipated rematch with India.

Although India boasts a dominant 5-0 record over New Zealand in their last five ODIs, the Black Caps hold the edge in ICC knockout encounters. They lead India 3-1 in tournament eliminations, having triumphed in the 2000 Champions Trophy final, the 2019 and 2023 World Cup semifinals, and the 2021 World Test Championship final.

India’s lone success came in their most recent ICC meeting—the 2023 World Cup semifinal.In overall ODI history, India has won 61 of their 119 clashes against New Zealand, with the Black Caps claiming 50 victories. One match ended in a tie, while seven produced no result.

India’s success in the tournament has been driven by collective performances rather than individual brilliance. Virat Kohli leads the run charts for India with 217 runs in four innings, including a century, while Shreyas Iyer (195 runs) and Shubman Gill (157 runs, including a hundred) have provided strong support. Skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have added stability, while all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja have been instrumental in India’s balanced approach.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy have each registered five-wicket hauls, with Kuldeep Yadav, Axar, and Jadeja consistently applying pressure on opposition batters. India’s adaptability and reliance on different match-winners have been their biggest strengths.

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak credited India’s preparation and execution, stating that players have stuck to their plans without worrying about surface conditions. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, hinted at deploying four spinners depending on the nature of the Dubai wicket. New Zealand’s top and middle order has been in fine form, led by the prolific Rachin Ravindra, who has smashed two centuries in just three innings. Skipper Kane Williamson has also struck a hundred, while Will Young, Glenn Phillips, and Tom Latham have provided crucial contributions, giving the Black Caps a well-rounded batting unit.

Their bowling attack has been spearheaded by Matt Henry, who has claimed 10 wickets at an outstanding average of 16.70. Captain Mitchell Santner has led the spin department with seven wickets, while Michael Bracewell, Ravindra, Phillips, Will O’Rourke, and Daryl Mitchell have all played valuable supporting roles.

Despite India playing all their matches in Dubai, New Zealand coach Gary Stead dismissed any concerns about familiarity with conditions, insisting his side is fully focused on the final. “We started with eight teams, and now it’s down to two. It’s a one-off game, and if we’re good enough to beat India, we’ll be very happy,” he said. Beyond the silverware and hefty prize money, Sunday’s final is a battle for supremacy in one of modern cricket’s most intriguing rivalries. While India seeks to shatter New Zealand’s dominance in ICC knockout clashes, the Black Caps are determined to rewrite history and erase the scars of their group-stage defeat.

SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant.

NEW ZEALAND: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O’Rourke, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy.