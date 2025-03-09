Int’l Women’s Day marked with enthusiasm in Vehari

Vehari - A ceremony was held at the Resource Centre in Vehari to mark International Women’s Day, organised by the Crisis Centre for Women, Care International, and the Social Welfare Department. Prominent social figure and former chairperson of the Crisis Centre, Ms Saboohi Hassan, chairperson of the Crisis Centre, Munza Kosar, Ms Humaira, renowned weightlifter Shazia Manzoor, Dr Rubina, and former President of the Pakistan Medical Association and Chief Eye Specialist, Dr Ghulam Hussain Asif, addressed the gathering. They emphasised that on the occasion of International Women’s Day, we must remember that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave women a status and respect that no other religion has matched. The speakers noted that women play multiple roles - as mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives - each deserving of respect. They added that a living and educated society progresses by giving respect to its women. The speakers acknowledged that women today are contributing equally to national development alongside men. They stressed that further legislation is needed to protect women’s rights, dignity, and respect.