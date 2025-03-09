Int’l Women’s Day observed across KP

Peshawar - International Women’s Day, themed “For all Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment,” was observed with enthusiasm on Saturday across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The theme highlighted the importance of universal rights and opportunities, ensuring that every woman and girl contributes to a more equitable future.

Pakistan’s history is filled with remarkable women who have made the nation proud, including Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, and Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel laureate. Others include Syeda Ghulam Fatima, Shaheed Marium Mukhtar, Muniba Mazari, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Punjab’s first female Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz. Their contributions have left a lasting impact on both the country and the world.

To mark the occasion, seminars, talk shows, and debate competitions were held in educational institutions. Rallies took place in various districts where speakers highlighted women’s achievements and the challenges they continue to face.

Jamila Bibi, a 59-year-old seamstress from Pabbi, Nowshera, remained unaware of the day’s significance as she diligently worked on tailoring women’s suits ahead of Eidul Fitr. Having inherited the profession from her late mother, she has been sewing for over 30 years, supporting her family amidst rising inflation. She expressed pride in her craft, which allowed her to educate her brothers and plan for business expansion in Peshawar. However, frequent power outages hinder her work and reduce her earnings.

Najam Sahar, Director of Zamung Kor, a government initiative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighted efforts to support vulnerable children through free education, accommodation, and other facilities. Meanwhile, the KP Commission on the Status of Women continues to work on policies ensuring gender equality, property rights, and workplace protections. Various government programs, including BISP and youth business loan schemes, also aim to uplift women economically. The KP Information Commission reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring women’s equal participation in governance and access to information.