Issue between Mayor, TMA union resolved

Mardan - The tussle between City Mayor Himayatullah Mayar and the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Employees Union has ended after an agreement between both parties.

Many residents of Mardan welcomed the resolution but raised concerns over the corruption allegations exchanged between the two sides. The dispute erupted over accusations of financial irregularities and negligence, with both parties using social media to voice their grievances.

Tensions escalated after a heated exchange at the TMA office, prompting employees to stage a protest and lock the offices. In response, Mayor Mayar, backed by local government representatives and Awami National Party (ANP) workers, defended his position against the allegations.

To defuse the situation, a jirga comprising local elders and government representatives, including Imran Maduri and Abdul Aziz, mediated negotiations between the two sides. The jirga successfully brokered an agreement between Himayatullah Mayar and TMA union office bearers.

Despite the settlement, social media users questioned the credibility of the corruption claims and demanded an inquiry. Some also accused Mayar of using similar tactics in the past, citing his previous corruption allegations against PTI leader Atif Khan,

which were later withdrawn after an agreement with PTI’s local leadership. Critics claimed that such disputes are often politically motivated and serve personal interests.