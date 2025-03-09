Sunday, March 09, 2025
It’s great honor to have woman as CM Punjab: Arora

Staff Reporter
March 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora expressed pride in Punjab’s leadership, stating that it is a great honor to have a woman as the Chief Executive of the province. He highlighted that this milestone reflects the progress and empowerment of women in Pakistan’s largest province.  In his message, Ramesh Arora stressed the need to ensure equal opportunities for women in all sectors. He affirmed that the Punjab government is committed to protecting women’s rights and ensuring their effective representation across various departments.  

The minister stressed that the development of any society is impossible without the progress of women. He acknowledged their hard work and determination, stating, “Women are proving their capabilities in every field.”  

Arora’s remarks underscored the government’s dedication to promoting gender equality and empowering women to contribute fully to the province’s growth and development.

