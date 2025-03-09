Sunday, March 09, 2025
JUI-F reacts to KP CM Gandapur’s statements

News Desk
March 09, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) steps up its efforts to court allies for an anti-government drive after eid, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Saturday warned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s comments about its chief could seriously hurt a potential alignment.

“KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s statements are causing harm to his party’s (PTI) cause ... a grand opposition alliance is in the works, but dissenting voices are emerging from within PTI,” JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah said while speaking in a TV talks show on Saturday.

Gandapur’s recent remarks targeting JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have caused uproar within the ranks of the religio-political party. Earlier in the week, speaking to a private news channel, Gandapur dismissed Fazl as a “threat”, saying that the JUI-F chief means nothing at all to him. “As opposition alliance is in the making, we have to talk to all sorts of parties — big and small,” he had said. “I don’t want to say too much ... or they’ll complain to Imran Khan that I’m too harsh on Maulana sahab,” he added.

News Desk

