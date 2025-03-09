JUI-F reacts to KP CM Gandapur’s statements

ISLAMABAD - As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) steps up its efforts to court allies for an anti-government drive after eid, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Saturday warned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s comments about its chief could seriously hurt a potential alignment.

“KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s statements are causing harm to his party’s (PTI) cause ... a grand opposition alliance is in the works, but dissenting voices are emerging from within PTI,” JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah said while speaking in a TV talks show on Saturday.

Gandapur’s recent remarks targeting JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have caused uproar within the ranks of the religio-political party. Earlier in the week, speaking to a private news channel, Gandapur dismissed Fazl as a “threat”, saying that the JUI-F chief means nothing at all to him. “As opposition alliance is in the making, we have to talk to all sorts of parties — big and small,” he had said. “I don’t want to say too much ... or they’ll complain to Imran Khan that I’m too harsh on Maulana sahab,” he added.