Karachi airport operations handed over to women on International Women’s Day

Our Staff Reporter
March 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Karachi Airport witnessed a unique initiative where women took charge of all critical operations, including ground handling in celebration of International Women’s Day. The step was taken to recognize and appreciate the importance of women in the workforce. Women employees demonstrated exceptional skills and expertise in handling complex tasks, such as international flight ground handling, check-in counters, and briefing sessions. Their professionalism and efficiency left everyone impressed. According to Akram Wali Muhammad, Group Managing Director, the women’s ground handling team was recruited and trained by private ground handling company, Gerry’s dnata. The initiative highlighted the role women play in Pakistan’s development, excelling in every field and proving themselves to be equally capable as their male counterparts.

Our Staff Reporter

