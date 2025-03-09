Sunday, March 09, 2025
Khawaja Asif reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to minority rights

Web Desk
5:25 PM | March 09, 2025
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has emphasized that Pakistan’s constitution guarantees the protection of minority rights, and the government is taking concrete steps to ensure their welfare.

Speaking at a ceremony in Sialkot on Sunday, he stated that every citizen, regardless of religion or creed, enjoys equal rights and status in the country. He highlighted that a nation is defined by its tolerance and treatment of minority communities.

Asif praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for implementing serious measures to safeguard minority rights, particularly through the Minority Card scheme, which aims to provide relief and support.

He underscored the importance of interfaith harmony and integration for national defense, unity, and the creation of a progressive society.

Earlier, Punjab Minority Affairs Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora outlined the initiatives undertaken by the Punjab government to protect and support minority communities.

