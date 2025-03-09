KP asks fed govt to declare Koh-e-Suleiman wildlife conservancy

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approached the federal government to declare the entire Koh-e-Suleiman mountain range a wildlife conservancy. On the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest and Wildlife Department has sent an official letter to the Ministry of Environmental Coordination, emphasizing the need for inter-provincial collaboration between Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to protect the region’s unique biodiversity. The letter highlights the ecological significance of Koh-e-Suleiman, which is home to rare flora and fauna.

It stresses that preserving this biodiversity can enhance global recognition of the region, help mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, and improve the well-being of local communities. The letter also states that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has already undertaken various conservation initiatives in the portion of Koh-e-Suleiman that falls within its jurisdiction.

However, as the mountain range extends across Balochistan and Punjab, a unified strategy involving all three provinces is essential for the effective protection of its rare wildlife and plant species. The letter further notes that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s conservation efforts will be more effective if Punjab and Balochistan implement similar measures.

To achieve this, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has urged the federal government to coordinate with Punjab and Balochistan to declare the Koh-e-Suleiman range in their respective jurisdictions a transboundary wildlife conservancy, ensuring the protection and management of wildlife across the entire region.