KP CM aide concerned over economic growth rate

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance and Interprovincial Coordination, Muzzammil Aslam, has expressed concerns about Pakistan’s economic growth rate and the “Uraan Pakistan Program.”

According to Aslam, the government expects the growth rate to be 3.1% this year, falling short of the 4% target. He also anticipates disappointing performance from key sectors like agriculture and industry, while growth will be driven by services and non-conventional sectors such as livestock, small-scale manufacturing, and construction.

Aslam said that the federal government also expects a 4.5% growth rate in the next fiscal year. He questioned the government’s projection of a 9% growth rate for the next 22 years, wondering if the “Uraan Pakistan Programme” was merely a fairy tale.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s economy is struggling with recession and low demand, which is leading to increased poverty and unemployment.

OUR STAFF REPORT

