M Haris gears up for impactful return, eyes attacking cricket

LAHORE - Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris is set to make an impactful return to the national squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, vowing to play an aggressive brand of cricket as per the team’s new strategy. The 23-year-old, who last represented Pakistan in 2023, has been recalled to the squad following a year of refining his game and delivering strong performances in domestic cricket. Speaking to the media in Lahore on Friday, Haris expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity and his commitment to the team’s attacking approach.“The management has asked us to play aggressive cricket, and I am ready to execute that game plan. It is always an honour to be part of Pakistan’s squad,” Haris said.

Haris, who has played six ODIs and nine T20Is since his international debut in 2022, emphasized his versatility and readiness to contribute in any position.“In my nine T20I matches, I have only opened once. But for me, the role doesn’t matter—I just want to perform and contribute. Even if I don’t get to bat, I will give my best behind the stumps as a wicketkeeper,” he said.

With Pakistan’s squad featuring new faces for the series, Haris sees this as a prime opportunity to solidify his place in the team. He revealed that he has worked extensively on his game over the past year, focusing on improving his weaknesses under the guidance of coaches and domestic performances.“I have worked hard on my game, correcting my mistakes and enhancing my skills. This past year has been a learning phase for me, and I am now more prepared than ever for international cricket,” he added.

Haris dismissed concerns about adapting to New Zealand’s conditions, stating that his previous experience playing there gives him confidence.“I have played in New Zealand before, so I am familiar with the conditions. There will be no issue adjusting, and I am fully prepared for the challenge,” he asserted. With Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan missing from the squad, Haris refrained from commenting on selection matters but acknowledged the committee’s decision.“Squad selection is the responsibility of the selection committee. My focus is on performing whenever I get the chance,” he remarked, maintaining a respectful stance. Reflecting on his leadership experience with Pakistan Shaheens, Haris expressed pride in his journey and eagerness to contribute to the national team.“Leading Pakistan Shaheens was a valuable experience, and I always cherish the opportunity to represent my country at any level. I am eager to make a strong impact in the upcoming series,” he added. The series between Pakistan and New Zealand will run from 16 March 16 to 5 April, featuring five T20Is and three ODIs. Following the T20I series, the teams will travel to Napier for the first ODI, scheduled for 29 March. The second ODI will be played on 2 April in Hamilton, while Mount Maunganui will host the final ODI on 5 April.