Man ends life over domestic issues

LAYYAH - A man committed suicide over domestic issues in the premises of Kot Sultan police station on Saturday. According to police sources, Manzoor resident of Mouza Dumba Band committed suicide by hanging himself with the tree in the house. The police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy. As per the initial investigations, it seems to be a suicide case. However, the directions of the investigations would be decided after the autopsy report, the police sources added. The local people informed police that the deceased had three wives and was facing various domestic issues.