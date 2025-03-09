Sunday, March 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Multan commissioner orders crackdown against LPG refilling

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Multan division Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan ordered a comprehensive crackdown against illegal LPG refilling in the city, keeping in view the dangers posed by such unauthorised activities. Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, he stated that LPG containers cannot be stationed in densely populated areas due to the potential hazards they pose.

The commissioner directed authorities to conduct raids on illegal CNG and LPG refilling shops, as well as unauthorised mini petrol pumps operating with makeshift machines.

He instructed law enforcement to seal shops lacking safety measures and necessary equipment while registering FIRs against violators.

He also ordered a thorough fitness inspection of school buses and passenger vehicles to prevent accidents caused by unfit transportation.

He called for a joint operation involving the traffic police, district administration, the secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Civil Defence to enforce these measures effectively. The commissioner reaffirmed the strict prohibition of unauthorised LPG containers across the division, ensuring that only licence holders approved by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) were permitted to operate.

Clean drinking water supply begins in Gwadar

A list of 245 licensed LPG bowers has already been handed over to the police for reference, he added.

Emphasising the importance of precautionary measures, he warned that negligence in handling gas cylinders and illegal refilling operations could lead to severe accidents. He stressed that safeguarding human lives was the top priority and instructed officials to take swift action against those endangering public safety.

962 bags of fake fertiliser seized

In a significant crackdown on counterfeit fertilisers, the Agriculture Department recovered 962 bags of fake fertilizer worth Rs11.6 million during a raid at Southern Bypass on Saturday. According to details, Assistant Fertiliser Controller Allah Rakha, acting on a tip-off, led the operation against an illegal storage facility and seized 962 bags of fake fertilizer from different specific brand.

Govt taking steps to empower women in every field: CM Bugti

During the operation, one suspect was apprehended on the spot who was involved in manufacturing and distributing fake fertiliser. The confiscated products have been handed over to the police while samples have been collected and sent to laboratory for analysis.  Police registered an FIR against the accused.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1741416978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025