Multan commissioner orders crackdown against LPG refilling

MULTAN - Multan division Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan ordered a comprehensive crackdown against illegal LPG refilling in the city, keeping in view the dangers posed by such unauthorised activities. Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, he stated that LPG containers cannot be stationed in densely populated areas due to the potential hazards they pose.

The commissioner directed authorities to conduct raids on illegal CNG and LPG refilling shops, as well as unauthorised mini petrol pumps operating with makeshift machines.

He instructed law enforcement to seal shops lacking safety measures and necessary equipment while registering FIRs against violators.

He also ordered a thorough fitness inspection of school buses and passenger vehicles to prevent accidents caused by unfit transportation.

He called for a joint operation involving the traffic police, district administration, the secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Civil Defence to enforce these measures effectively. The commissioner reaffirmed the strict prohibition of unauthorised LPG containers across the division, ensuring that only licence holders approved by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) were permitted to operate.

A list of 245 licensed LPG bowers has already been handed over to the police for reference, he added.

Emphasising the importance of precautionary measures, he warned that negligence in handling gas cylinders and illegal refilling operations could lead to severe accidents. He stressed that safeguarding human lives was the top priority and instructed officials to take swift action against those endangering public safety.

962 bags of fake fertiliser seized

In a significant crackdown on counterfeit fertilisers, the Agriculture Department recovered 962 bags of fake fertilizer worth Rs11.6 million during a raid at Southern Bypass on Saturday. According to details, Assistant Fertiliser Controller Allah Rakha, acting on a tip-off, led the operation against an illegal storage facility and seized 962 bags of fake fertilizer from different specific brand.

During the operation, one suspect was apprehended on the spot who was involved in manufacturing and distributing fake fertiliser. The confiscated products have been handed over to the police while samples have been collected and sent to laboratory for analysis. Police registered an FIR against the accused.