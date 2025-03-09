Sunday, March 09, 2025
Mumtazabad Model police station inaugurated in Multan

Staff Reporter
March 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry and City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar inaugurated the newly-constructed Mumtazabad police station in a ceremony attended by senior police officials, community representatives, and Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem as the chief guest.   The Olympic champion praised the police’s efforts to modernise and improve public services. CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar highlighted the commitment to public-friendly policing and the integration of advanced technology for efficient service delivery. RPO Sohail Chaudhry emphasised upgrading infrastructure to ensure timely justice and public trust.   The new facility includes a reception counter, CCTV monitoring, a women’s desk, and a comfortable waiting area. The inauguration reflects Punjab Police’s focus on modern, transparent, and community-driven policing. The event concluded with an Iftar, fostering positive police-community relations.

Staff Reporter

