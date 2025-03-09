Sunday, March 09, 2025
Nadra issues urgent appeal to citizens to cancel ID Cards of deceased family members

NEWS WIRE
March 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Despite the registration of 7 million deaths in union councils, their ID cards have not been canceled in NADRA’s records. Whereas canceling the ID cards of deceased individuals with NADRA is a legal requirement. A deceased person’s son, daughter, spouse, or parents can cancel their ID card at any NADRA center free of charge. NADRA is sending SMS notifications to citizens using the available mobile numbers for awareness. Failure to cancel a deceased person’s ID card may cause difficulties for their son, daughter, spouse, or parents in processing their own identity documents with NADRA.

If the death registration is incorrect, get the record corrected by the relevant union council secretary.

