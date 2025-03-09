Omar Ayub vows to intensify campaign for rule of law

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub has announced plans to escalate efforts for the rule of law.

Speaking to the media in Haripur, he revealed that a joint strategy is being formulated under the "Tehreek Tahaffuz Aeen Pakistan" platform in collaboration with multiple political parties.

Ayub condemned what he called false FIRs against Akhtar Mengal and Siraj Tareen, highlighting growing public frustration. He also raised concerns over the issue of missing persons in a meeting with the Chief Justice.

Criticizing the government’s economic policies, he pointed to rising corruption, a weakening rupee, and declining investment. He claimed that two million Pakistanis have migrated in the past two years, leading to a $27 billion outflow.

Ayub also expressed concerns over restrictions imposed under the PECA law and stressed that transparent elections are the only way to resolve the country's ongoing crisis.