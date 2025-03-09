Opposition in panic since release of KP govt’s performance report: Saif

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Advisor for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has stated that ever since the publication of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s annual performance report, the opposition has been in distress.

He remarked that the so-called “fake government” is in a state of panic following the release of the province’s performance report.

In a statement issued from his office, Barrister Saif said that the opposition is making baseless criticisms of the performance report in an attempt to console themselves, but their efforts are futile. He further stated that governments that have stolen the public mandate have nothing to show for their governance, which is why they are attacking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s performance report.

Barrister Saif criticized the Sharif family, claiming that they are using public tax money to display their pictures in newspapers. He added that if the Sharif family had any real achievements, they would not have needed to come into power through Form 47.

The Information Advisor emphasized that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the third consecutive term based on its excellent performance. In contrast, due to their poor governance, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz lost their seats.

He asserted that if Form 47 had not been used, the father-daughter duo would have been back in London by now. Barrister Saif also highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sehat Card health initiative has become a source of discomfort for the opposition.

He urged opponents to focus on real public welfare projects instead of relying on advertising campaigns. He stated that true performance speaks for itself and does not require extravagant advertisements. He expressed hope that other provinces would also introduce similar health initiatives.

He concluded by saying that the public cannot be deceived by advertisements alone; people make their decisions based on real progress. The Sharif family has done nothing but plunder the country, which is why they suffered a humiliating defeat in the February 8 elections. However, through Form 47, a fake government has been imposed once again, plunging the country into darkness.