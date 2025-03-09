Pak athletes undergo health screening ahead of Special Olympics Winter Games

LAHORE - Pakistani athletes participating in the 12th Special Olympics World Winter Games underwent a comprehensive health screening under the ‘Healthy Athletes Program’ conducted by the Special Olympics International medical team. The screenings included pilot and pediatric assessments, vision checks (‘Opening Eyes’), and overall fitness evaluations (‘Fun Fitness’) to ensure the athletes’ well-being and optimal performance. Recognizing the vital role of good health in enhancing the abilities of special athletes, these medical evaluations aim to improve physical fitness and address health concerns through specialized care. Meanwhile, Pakistani athletes and officials attended the grand opening ceremony, proudly dressed in traditional shalwar kameez and waistcoats. The event featured a musical program, laser light show, and fireworks, creating a vibrant atmosphere for the global sporting spectacle.