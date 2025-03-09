Pak, Bangladesh foreign ministers discuss ties

JEDDAH - Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister (FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday held a bilateral meeting with Advisor for Foreign Affairs, Government of Bangladesh Md. Touhid Hossain, on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers here. This was their second meeting in less than five months. The meeting took place in a cordial environment, reflecting the fraternal sentiments from both sides. Both the dignitaries expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of bilateral relations. They agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the historical, religious and cultural linkages between the two countries. He expressed Pakistan’s desire to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade and people to people contacts.