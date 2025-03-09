Pakistan calls for complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Saturday reiterated its unwavering support to the Palestinian cause, urging immediate collective action to address the ongoing Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The resolve was reaffirmed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in his speech while representing Pakistan at the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Strongly condemning the proposal of settlement of Palestinians in other countries, the Deputy Prime Minister called upon the OIC to collectively oppose and block any attempt to relocate Palestinians from their homeland, whether through direct coercion or under the guise of humanitarian relief and reconstruction. He underscored the necessity of concrete measures to realize the two-State Solution as the only means of achieving lasting peace in the region. The deputy prime minister emphasised complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, a permanent cessation of hostilities, unrestricted humanitarian access and a comprehensive reconstruction plan. He also called for decisive diplomatic and economic measures on the part of OIC to hold Israel accountable for its crimes in Gaza and the West Bank. Welcoming the Gaza Reconstruction Plan prepared by Egypt, Ishaq Dar termed it a balanced, practical, and efficient approach to rebuilding Gaza. He vowed Pakistan’s continuous collaboration with OIC and Arab partners to mobilize global support for the Palestinian right to self-determination, justice and peace as an elected member of the UN Security Council for 2025-26.