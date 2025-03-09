Sunday, March 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan, Egypt vow to strengthen ties, condemn Israeli aggression

Pakistan, Egypt vow to strengthen ties, condemn Israeli aggression
Web Desk
10:20 AM | March 09, 2025
National

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar met with Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty on the sidelines of the extraordinary OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Jeddah on Saturday.

The two ministers reaffirmed the strong bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt, emphasizing their shared values and cultural ties. They agreed to further enhance political, defense, cultural, and economic relations, along with boosting people-to-people exchanges.

Discussing regional and global concerns, both leaders expressed deep alarm over Israeli violence in the West Bank and the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Dar acknowledged Egypt’s critical role in providing humanitarian aid and mediating a ceasefire.

The ministers reiterated their opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians and called for a lasting resolution based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

Islamabad police arrest 2 dacoits in Tarnol encounter; two manage to escape

Dar also extended an invitation to Dr. Abdelatty to visit Pakistan at a mutually convenient time.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1741501979.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025