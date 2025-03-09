Pakistan, Egypt vow to strengthen ties, condemn Israeli aggression

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar met with Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty on the sidelines of the extraordinary OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Jeddah on Saturday.

The two ministers reaffirmed the strong bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt, emphasizing their shared values and cultural ties. They agreed to further enhance political, defense, cultural, and economic relations, along with boosting people-to-people exchanges.

Discussing regional and global concerns, both leaders expressed deep alarm over Israeli violence in the West Bank and the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Dar acknowledged Egypt’s critical role in providing humanitarian aid and mediating a ceasefire.

The ministers reiterated their opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians and called for a lasting resolution based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

Dar also extended an invitation to Dr. Abdelatty to visit Pakistan at a mutually convenient time.