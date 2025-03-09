PDMA Punjab issues alert for more rains in Ramazan.

LAHORE - PDMA Punjab has issued an alert for more rains in Ramadan. Rains are predicted in most districts of the province during Ramadan from March 9 to 16. Rain and snowfall are predicted in other mountainous areas including Murree, Gallyat. Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has issued instructions to the Commissioners and DeputyCommissioners to remain alert. Rains are predicted in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock,Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Mandi Bahauddin. Rains are also likely in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh. Clouds will also fall in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Okara,Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Layyah, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan,Sahiwal and Pakpattan. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that an alert has been issued toWASA, Rescue, Irrigation Department, Livestock and other relevant departments. Citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel in bad weather conditions.Monitoring of the situation is going on 24/7 in the PDMA control room. Citizens should avoid unnecessary travel in bad weather conditions. In case of emergency, call PDMA helpline 1129.