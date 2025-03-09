Sunday, March 09, 2025
PDMA warns of heavy rains, urges caution

Web Desk
10:14 AM | March 09, 2025
National

The Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA) of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have issued a weather alert, warning of a new spell of heavy rains across various parts of both provinces from today until Sunday.

Authorities have directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to remain on high alert to tackle any potential emergencies. Relevant departments have also been instructed to ensure the swift restoration of road links in case of closures caused by landslides.

The PDMA has advised tourists to avoid visiting hilly areas during this period due to the heightened risk of landslides and hazardous road conditions.

Residents in vulnerable regions are urged to take necessary precautions, while emergency response teams remain on standby to handle any situation arising from the expected downpour.

